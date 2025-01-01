Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hiroshima
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Hiroshima

Hiroshima

Hiroshima 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Historical fiction about the aftermath of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, on 6 August 1945, and its effects on various civilians, especially children, of that city.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1953
Budget $240,000
Production East West, Japan Teachers Union
Also known as
Hiroshima, Хиросима, ひろしま
Director
Hideo Sekigawa
Cast
Isuzu Yamada
Eiji Okada
Yoshi Katô
Yumeji Tsukioka
Yasumi Hara
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Narrator For a moment, the navigator forgot he was in a war and gave himself over to his thoughts. He suddenly remembered what was about to happen to the people of Hiroshima. His mission was bringing doom to those people. The "gadget" in the belly of his plane was a weapon far beyond imagination. It was an atomic bomb. The 20th Century had seen the advent of a bomb powerful enough to kill every human being within a kilometer of its blast center. Worse still, the radioactivity from the bomb would do incalculable damage to all living creatures in the vicinity. Hiroshima would instantly become a city of corpses. That thought led Van Krik to a feeling of utter emptiness. Overwhelmed by sadness, desperate for something to cling to, he suddenly recalled his mother's face.
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more