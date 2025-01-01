Narrator For a moment, the navigator forgot he was in a war and gave himself over to his thoughts. He suddenly remembered what was about to happen to the people of Hiroshima. His mission was bringing doom to those people. The "gadget" in the belly of his plane was a weapon far beyond imagination. It was an atomic bomb. The 20th Century had seen the advent of a bomb powerful enough to kill every human being within a kilometer of its blast center. Worse still, the radioactivity from the bomb would do incalculable damage to all living creatures in the vicinity. Hiroshima would instantly become a city of corpses. That thought led Van Krik to a feeling of utter emptiness. Overwhelmed by sadness, desperate for something to cling to, he suddenly recalled his mother's face.