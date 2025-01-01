Auntie Hu in Chongqing makes a living by running an extremely inexpensive small hotel. Although she lives in poverty, she sometimes relieves her guests and builds a colorful garden out of discarded garbage, a poetic space to achieve self-redemption and comfort her sick son. Spanning nine years, the film is a true reflection of the spiritual world and resilience of a mother and her son.
CountryChina
Runtime1 hour 43 minutes
Production year2024
Also known as
Ms. Hu's Garden, Тетушка Ху и её райский сад, 胡阿姨的花园