Rogopag

Ro.Go.Pa.G. 18+
Synopsis

Four short films by four different directors dealing with the principles of modern life.
Country France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1963
Production Arco Film, Cineriz, Societé Cinématographique Lyre
Also known as
Ro.Go.Pa.G., Rogopag, Рогопаг, Caşul, Chastity, Curd Cheese, Der Weichkäse, Free Range Chicken, Il nuovo mondo, Il pollo ruspante, Illibatezza, La ricotta, Lavado cerebral, Laviamoci il cervello (RoGoPaG), Laviamoci il cervello. Rogopag, Let's Have a Brainwash, Rogopag - Relações Humanas, The New World, ロゴパグ
Director
Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard
Ugo Gregoretti
Cast
Rosanna Skyaffino
Bruce Balaban
Maria Pia Schiaffino
Zhan-Mark Bori
6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Quotes
The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") I hope I'm not disturbing. I'm a journalist. I'd like to get a little interview.
The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") No more than 4 questions.
The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") Thank you. First, what do you mean to express with this new work?
The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") My intimate, profound archaic Catholicism.
The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") Second, what do you think of Italian society?
The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") The most illiterate masses, and the most ignorant bourgeoisie in Europe.
The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") And third, what do you think of death?
The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") As a Marxist, I never give it any thought.
The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") Fourth and last question: What do you think of our great director Federico Fellini?
The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") He dances.
