The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") I hope I'm not disturbing. I'm a journalist. I'd like to get a little interview.

The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") No more than 4 questions.

The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") Thank you. First, what do you mean to express with this new work?

The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") My intimate, profound archaic Catholicism.

The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") Second, what do you think of Italian society?

The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") The most illiterate masses, and the most ignorant bourgeoisie in Europe.

The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") And third, what do you think of death?

The 'Director' (segment "La ricotta") As a Marxist, I never give it any thought.

The Journalist (segment "La ricotta") Fourth and last question: What do you think of our great director Federico Fellini?