Poster of Rewind & Play
Poster of Rewind & Play
Poster of Rewind & Play
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rewind & Play

Rewind & Play

Rewind & Play 18+
Synopsis

The lack of respect with which the Black musician Thelonious Monk was treated in Autumn, 1969. At the end of his European tour, legendary jazz musician Thelonious Monk appears on an interview show in Paris for French state television.
Rewind & Play - trailer
Rewind & Play  trailer
Country France / Germany / Lebanon
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Andolfi, Sphere Films, Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
Rewind & Play, Rewind and Play, Перемотай и включи
Director
Alain Gomis
Cast
Thelonious Monk
6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Rewind & Play - trailer
Rewind & Play Trailer
