Rewind & Play
Rewind & Play
Rewind & Play
Documentary
Music
Synopsis
The lack of respect with which the Black musician Thelonious Monk was treated in Autumn, 1969. At the end of his European tour, legendary jazz musician Thelonious Monk appears on an interview show in Paris for French state television.
Country
France / Germany / Lebanon
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2022
Production
Andolfi, Sphere Films, Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
Rewind & Play, Rewind and Play, Перемотай и включи
Director
Alain Gomis
Cast
Thelonious Monk
Rewind & Play
