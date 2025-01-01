Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Little Prayer
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Little Prayer

A Little Prayer

A Little Prayer 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A loving father grapples with how to protect his daughter-in-law when he discovers that his son is having an affair in a sensitive and searching portrait of a Southern family.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $227,545
Production Gladness Partners, Remain Calm Pictures
Also known as
A Little Prayer
Director
Angus MacLachlan
Cast
Jane Levy
Jane Levy
Will Pullen
David Strathairn
David Strathairn
Celia Weston
Celia Weston
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more