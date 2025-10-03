In an act of desperation, impulsive black sheep Alejandro flees his home in Mexico. On the run from his unforgiving father, Alejandro finds himself in New York City where he meets Jack, a college age pet store employee with similar parental baggage. Together the two enter a whirlwind romance sending them down the rabbit hole of drugs and depravity in Manhattan’s underworld. When Alejandro’s past threatens to catch up with him, Jack is forced to choose between his family and a life on the run.
CountryItaly / USA
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere3 October 2025
World premiere3 October 2025
Production3 Marys Entertainment, Ela Films, Spacemaker Productions