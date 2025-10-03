Menu
Poster of Pet Shop Days
1 poster
Pet Shop Days

Synopsis

In an act of desperation, impulsive black sheep Alejandro flees his home in Mexico. On the run from his unforgiving father, Alejandro finds himself in New York City where he meets Jack, a college age pet store employee with similar parental baggage. Together the two enter a whirlwind romance sending them down the rabbit hole of drugs and depravity in Manhattan’s underworld. When Alejandro’s past threatens to catch up with him, Jack is forced to choose between his family and a life on the run.
Country Italy / USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 October 2025
World premiere 3 October 2025
Production 3 Marys Entertainment, Ela Films, Spacemaker Productions
Also known as
Director
Olmo Schnabel
Cast
Dario Yazbek Bernal
Jack Irving
Ross Brodar
Louis Cancelmi
Willem Dafoe
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Film Reviews
