Poster of Adrianne & the Castle
1 poster
Adrianne & the Castle

Adrianne & the Castle

Adrianne & the Castle 18+
Synopsis

Alan built a castle in rural Illinois with his late love Adrianne. Facing life alone, he revisits their fantasy through musical reenactments transporting him to the world they shared.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget 900,000 CAD
Production Intuitive Pictures
Also known as
Adrianne & the Castle, Адрианна и замок
Director
Shannon Walsh
Cast
Nathan McDonald
SLee
Tamsen Glaser
Heather Houzenga
Amy Malcom
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
