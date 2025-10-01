Menu
Minnie's Midnight Massacre

Minnie's Midnight Massacre
Synopsis

Steamboat Willie’s first mate, Minnie, goes on a killing spree when seeking revenge against the childhood bullies who tortured her as a teenager.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 October 2025
World premiere 1 October 2025
Production B22 Films, Redford Films
Also known as
Minnie's Midnight Massacre, Полуночная резня Минни
Director
Brett Bentman
Brett Bentman
Cast
Derrick Tedford
Derrick Tedford
Erin Marie Garrett
Doug Jeffery
Cliff Dean
Tiffany McDonald
