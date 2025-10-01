Menu
Films
Minnie's Midnight Massacre
Minnie's Midnight Massacre
Minnie's Midnight Massacre
Comedy
Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Steamboat Willie’s first mate, Minnie, goes on a killing spree when seeking revenge against the childhood bullies who tortured her as a teenager.
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 October 2025
World premiere
1 October 2025
Production
B22 Films, Redford Films
Also known as
Minnie's Midnight Massacre, Полуночная резня Минни
Director
Brett Bentman
Cast
Derrick Tedford
Erin Marie Garrett
Doug Jeffery
Cliff Dean
Tiffany McDonald
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
