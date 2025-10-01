Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Everest
Everest
Everest
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A story about the inspiring power of love, overcoming yourself and understanding that the path is more important than the end point. The film is the first feature film to be shot on the real Everest.
Expand
Country
Nepal / Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 October 2025
World premiere
1 October 2025
Budget
$12,000,000
Also known as
Everest
Director
Said Tulyaganov
Cast
Anna Savranskaya
Said Tulyaganov
Zafar Sabirov
Sharof Egamberdiev
Darya Anishina
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree