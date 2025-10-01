Menu
Everest

Synopsis

A story about the inspiring power of love, overcoming yourself and understanding that the path is more important than the end point. The film is the first feature film to be shot on the real Everest.
Country Nepal / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 October 2025
World premiere 1 October 2025
Budget $12,000,000
Also known as
Director
Said Tulyaganov
Cast
Anna Savranskaya
Said Tulyaganov
Zafar Sabirov
Sharof Egamberdiev
Darya Anishina
Cast and Crew

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
