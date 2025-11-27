Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
3.8
IMDb Rating: 3.8
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 620 ₽
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Sleep Paralysis
Sleep Paralysis
Ketindihan
Horror
Tickets from 620 ₽
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Under unbearable pressure, a young tennis star summons a djinn who begins to prey on people in their sleep, threatening the lives of her loved ones.
Expand
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
Production
Im-A-Gin-E, MVP Pictures, Anami Films
Also known as
Ketindihan, Sleep Paralysis
Director
Dyan Sunu Prastowo
Cast
Haico Van Der Veken
Kevin Ardilova
Ali Fikry
Wulan Guritno
Donny Damara
Cast and Crew
Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
26 November
from 620 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
«Sleep Paralysis» now playing
Wed
26
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Sleep Paralysis?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree