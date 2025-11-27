Menu
Russian
Poster of Sleep Paralysis
3.8 IMDb Rating: 3.8
2 posters
Sleep Paralysis

Sleep Paralysis

Ketindihan
Synopsis

Under unbearable pressure, a young tennis star summons a djinn who begins to prey on people in their sleep, threatening the lives of her loved ones.
Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Production Im-A-Gin-E, MVP Pictures, Anami Films
Also known as
Ketindihan, Sleep Paralysis
Director
Dyan Sunu Prastowo
Cast
Haico Van Der Veken
Kevin Ardilova
Ali Fikry
Wulan Guritno
Donny Damara
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.8
10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Write review
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00 from 620 ₽
Film Reviews
Stills

«Sleep Paralysis» now playing

