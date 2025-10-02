Menu
Poster of Rockstar Duki from the End of the World
Kinoafisha Films Rockstar Duki from the End of the World

Rockstar Duki from the End of the World

Rockstar Duki desde el fin del mundo
Synopsis

Argentine trap star Duki gives an intimate look at his past and career, from early rap battles to his rise as a verified hitmaker in this documentary.
Rockstar Duki from the End of the World - trailer
Rockstar Duki from the End of the World  trailer
Country Argentina
Production year 2025
Online premiere 2 October 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Production Pegsa Group
Also known as
Rockstar Duki desde el fin del mundo, Duki: dall'Argentina al mondo, Duki：来自世界尽头的说唱天王, Rockstar Duki from the End of the World, Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World, Rockstar: Duki z końca świata
Director
Alejandro Hartmann
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Rockstar Duki from the End of the World - trailer
Rockstar Duki from the End of the World Trailer
