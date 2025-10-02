Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Rockstar Duki from the End of the World
Rockstar Duki from the End of the World
Rockstar Duki desde el fin del mundo
Documentary
Music
Synopsis
Argentine trap star Duki gives an intimate look at his past and career, from early rap battles to his rise as a verified hitmaker in this documentary.
Rockstar Duki from the End of the World
trailer
trailer
Country
Argentina
Production year
2025
Online premiere
2 October 2025
World premiere
2 October 2025
Production
Pegsa Group
Also known as
Rockstar Duki desde el fin del mundo, Duki: dall'Argentina al mondo, Duki：来自世界尽头的说唱天王, Rockstar Duki from the End of the World, Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World, Rockstar: Duki z końca świata
Director
Alejandro Hartmann
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.5
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Rockstar Duki from the End of the World
Trailer
