1 poster
Muzhchina, kotoryy mne nravitsya
Muzhchina, kotoryy mne nravitsya
18+
Short
Country
Russia
Runtime
15 minutes
Production year
2025
Director
Denis Vilenkin
Cast
Evgeniya Solyanykh
Pyotr Buslov
Sergey Gilev
Vladimir Averyanov
Sofya Gershevich
Best Films of 2025
Best Russian Films
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
