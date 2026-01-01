Menu
Three Encounters

Three Encounters

Tri vstrechi 18+
Synopsis

The film consists of short stories about participants of the Great Patriotic War, who returned from the front and entered a peaceful life. The heroes of the tape are fellow soldiers: Major Kornev, formerly a domain engineer; petty officer Samoseev, in the future chairman of the collective farm; senior lieutenant Rudnikov expects an Arctic expedition, and lieutenant Bela Mukhtarova will go with a party of geologists to the East.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1949
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Tri vstrechi, 3 Begegnungen, Három találkozás, Kolmas kohtaaminen, Three Encounters, Tre incontri, Trei întâlniri, Tres encuentros, Tri susreta, Trois rencontres, Trzy spotkania, Und wieder zusammen, Три встречи, 三つの邂逅
Director
Aleksandr Ptushko
Vsevolod Pudovkin
Cast
Tamara Makarova
Tamara Makarova
Boris Chirkov
Boris Chirkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Yuliya Borisova
Yuliya Borisova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
10 votes
6.2 IMDb
