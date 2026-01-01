The film consists of short stories about participants of the Great Patriotic War, who returned from the front and entered a peaceful life. The heroes of the tape are fellow soldiers: Major Kornev, formerly a domain engineer; petty officer Samoseev, in the future chairman of the collective farm; senior lieutenant Rudnikov expects an Arctic expedition, and lieutenant Bela Mukhtarova will go with a party of geologists to the East.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year1949
ProductionMosfilm
Also known as
Tri vstrechi, 3 Begegnungen, Három találkozás, Kolmas kohtaaminen, Three Encounters, Tre incontri, Trei întâlniri, Tres encuentros, Tri susreta, Trois rencontres, Trzy spotkania, Und wieder zusammen, Три встречи, 三つの邂逅