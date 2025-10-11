Menu
Vstrechnye

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Director
Kamila Ramazanova
Cast
Dmitriy Kulichkov
Dmitriy Kulichkov
Mikhail Gorevoy
Mikhail Gorevoy
Filipp Ershov
Filipp Ershov
Raisa Ryazanova
Raisa Ryazanova
Artur Kazberov
Artur Kazberov
ikolmogorova 11 October 2025, 21:23
Дебютный фильм молодой выпускницы ВГИКа (мастерская братьев Коттов) Камилы Рамазановой «Встречные" получил Спец приз жюри 33-м фестиваля… Read more…
