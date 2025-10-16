Menu
Films
Spasibo. Horoshego vechera!
Spasibo. Horoshego vechera!
18+
Short
Comedy
Drama
Country
Russia
Runtime
25 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
16 October 2025
Production
WINK
Also known as
Spasibo. Khoroshego vechera!, Спасибо. Хорошего вечера!
Director
Konstantin Deniskin
Cast
Stanislav Lyubshin
Svetlana Kolpakova
Aleksandr Porshin
Margarita Yakimova
Rostislavs Lavrentiev
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
