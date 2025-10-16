Menu
Spasibo. Horoshego vechera!
Spasibo. Horoshego vechera!

Spasibo. Horoshego vechera!

18+
Country Russia
Runtime 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 October 2025
Production WINK
Spasibo. Khoroshego vechera!, Спасибо. Хорошего вечера!
Director
Konstantin Deniskin
Cast
Stanislav Lyubshin
Stanislav Lyubshin
Svetlana Kolpakova
Svetlana Kolpakova
Aleksandr Porshin
Margarita Yakimova
Rostislavs Lavrentiev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
