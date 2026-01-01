In May 1896, Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev was still strong and enterprising, but he openly felt bored spending the warm season at his summer house in Mardakan. Here, Haji also planned to open a horticulture school, considered options for developing the oil sector, and even contemplated selling his oil empire. His eldest son, Ismail, did not understand this—how could one sell something that brings such income? Widowed, Haji was lonely; he needed a companion—a partner and a friend. He was repelled by the extravagant lifestyle of Baku millionaires with their numerous mistresses. Haji wanted a family. He decided to propose to Sona Arablinskaya, the younger sister of Nurjahan Arablinskaya, Ismail’s wife. Haji’s plan caused bewilderment among the Arablinsky family (twice relatives?) and angered Ismail. Yet Haji succeeded—Sona herself agreed, her parents gave in, but the marriage between Haji and Sona destroyed the relationship between Haji and Ismail.