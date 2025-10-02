Germán is a driver and transports women who work as slaves in brothels on the Costa del Sol. Broke and lost, he tries to get by working for his friend Cacho, who manages several of these clubs for a local mafia. One night he is presented with what seems like a chance to change his life, but this decision will put him in more danger than ever. He has only one option left, the same one Alina thinks of every night: to escape.
CountrySpain / Romania
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2025
Online premiere2 October 2025
World premiere2 October 2025
Worldwide Gross$30,071
ProductionCanal Sur Radio y Televisión, Cinelabs Romania, Comunidad de Madrid