Poster of Hamburgo
1 poster
Hamburgo

Hamburgo
Germán is a driver and transports women who work as slaves in brothels on the Costa del Sol. Broke and lost, he tries to get by working for his friend Cacho, who manages several of these clubs for a local mafia. One night he is presented with what seems like a chance to change his life, but this decision will put him in more danger than ever. He has only one option left, the same one Alina thinks of every night: to escape.
Country Spain / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 2 October 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Worldwide Gross $30,071
Production Canal Sur Radio y Televisión, Cinelabs Romania, Comunidad de Madrid
Hamburgo
Director
Lino Escalera
Cast
Jaime Lorente
Jaime Lorente
Roger Casamajor
Roger Casamajor
Ioana Bugarin
Tamara Casellas
Rares Andrici
5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
