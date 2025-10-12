Menu
Poster of Dancing Queen in Hollywood
Poster of Dancing Queen in Hollywood
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha Films Dancing Queen in Hollywood

Dancing Queen in Hollywood

Dancing Queen in Hollywood
Synopsis

Picks up where the first film left off, with Mina and Markus heading to Los Angeles to star in a music video. What at first seems like a dream trip becomes challenging for Mina when she learns that her parents are going through a breakup.
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 October 2025
Release date
12 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Budget €1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $221,014
Production Amarcord
Also known as
Dancing Queen in Hollywood, Dancing Queen 2 i Hollywood
Director
Aurora Gossé
Cast
Cengiz Al
Cengiz Al
Mona Berntsen
Andrea Bræin Hovig
Andrea Bræin Hovig
Anne Marit Jacobsen
Anne Marit Jacobsen
Liv Elvira Kippersund Larsson
Liv Elvira Kippersund Larsson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
