6.8
IMDb Rating: 7
Dancing Queen in Hollywood
Family
Synopsis
Picks up where the first film left off, with Mina and Markus heading to Los Angeles to star in a music video. What at first seems like a dream trip becomes challenging for Mina when she learns that her parents are going through a breakup.
Dancing Queen in Hollywood
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 October 2025
Release date
12 October 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Budget
€1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$221,014
Production
Amarcord
Also known as
Dancing Queen in Hollywood, Dancing Queen 2 i Hollywood
Director
Aurora Gossé
Cast
Cengiz Al
Mona Berntsen
Andrea Bræin Hovig
Anne Marit Jacobsen
Liv Elvira Kippersund Larsson
Film rating
6.8
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Dancing Queen in Hollywood
Trailer
0
0
