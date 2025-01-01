Menu
A young couple battle entrenched tradition and hostile forces to bet on nature for the future of their failing, four-hundred-year-old estate. Ripping down the fences, they set the land back to the wild and entrust its recovery to a motley mix of animals both tame and wild, beginning a grand experiment.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $1,267,774
Production Passion Pictures, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios
Wilding, Die Rückkehr der Natur, Dzikość, Wildes Land, Wilding, el regreso de la naturaleza, Wilding, retour à la nature sauvage
David Allen
Matthew Collyer
Rhiannon Neads
Isabella Tree
Jon Wennington
7.2
7.2 IMDb
