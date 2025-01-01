A young couple battle entrenched tradition and hostile forces to bet on nature for the future of their failing, four-hundred-year-old estate. Ripping down the fences, they set the land back to the wild and entrust its recovery to a motley mix of animals both tame and wild, beginning a grand experiment.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 15 minutes
Production year2023
Worldwide Gross$1,267,774
ProductionPassion Pictures, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios
Also known as
Wilding, Die Rückkehr der Natur, Dzikość, Wildes Land, Wilding, el regreso de la naturaleza, Wilding, retour à la nature sauvage