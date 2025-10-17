Menu
She Walks in Darkness
Un fantasma en la batalla
Drama
History
Thriller
Synopsis
A young officer leaves everything behind to go undercover in ETA, dedicating more than a decade to locating the terrorist groups' hideouts in France.
She Walks in Darkness
trailer
trailer
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
17 October 2025
World premiere
17 October 2025
Production
Basoilarraren Filmak, TriPictures
Also known as
Un fantasma en la batalla, She Walks in Darkness, Amaya na Escuridão, Az árnyékos oldalon, Ett spöke i striden, Fantasma in guerra, Hun vandrer i mørket, Karanlıkta Saklı, Um Fantasma na Batalha, Вона в пітьмі йде, 她行走于黑暗中
Director
Agustín Díaz Yanes
Cast
Susana Gómez
Raúl Arévalo
Andrés Gertrúdix
Ariadna Gil
Almagro San Miguel
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
She Walks in Darkness
Trailer
0
0
