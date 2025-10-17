Menu
Poster of She Walks in Darkness
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films She Walks in Darkness

She Walks in Darkness

Un fantasma en la batalla
Synopsis

A young officer leaves everything behind to go undercover in ETA, dedicating more than a decade to locating the terrorist groups' hideouts in France.
She Walks in Darkness - trailer
She Walks in Darkness  trailer
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 17 October 2025
World premiere 17 October 2025
Production Basoilarraren Filmak, TriPictures
Also known as
Un fantasma en la batalla, She Walks in Darkness, Amaya na Escuridão, Az árnyékos oldalon, Ett spöke i striden, Fantasma in guerra, Hun vandrer i mørket, Karanlıkta Saklı, Um Fantasma na Batalha, Вона в пітьмі йде, 她行走于黑暗中
Director
Agustín Díaz Yanes
Cast
Susana Gómez
Raúl Arévalo
Raúl Arévalo
Andrés Gertrúdix
Ariadna Gil
Almagro San Miguel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
She Walks in Darkness - trailer
She Walks in Darkness Trailer
