Poster of Culpa nuestra
1 poster
Synopsis

Jenna and Lion's wedding brings about the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick after their breakup. Nick's inability to forgive Noah stands as an insurmountable barrier. He, heir to his grandfather's businesses, and she, starting her professional life, resist fueling a flame that's still alive. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love be stronger than resentment?
Country Spain / USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 16 October 2025
World premiere 16 October 2025
Production Pokeepsie Films
Also known as
Culpa nuestra, Our Fault, À contre-sens 3, A mi hibánk, Culpa Nossa, Culpa Nuestra - Unsere Schuld, È colpa nostra?, Nasza wina, Nossa Culpa, Λάθος μας, Наша вина, Наша провина, 我們的錯
Director
Domingo González
Cast
Nicole Wallace
Gabriel Guevara
Gabriela Andrada
Marta Hazas
Goya Toledo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 16 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Noah They say that when you come close to dying, your whole life flashes before your eyes like in a movie. Or like in a book. Before my eyes I've always had yours. When it wasn't what we wanted... when we started playing around... when we couldn't help ourselves... when other people tried to stop us... that gaze always kept us connected. Until now.
Culpa nuestra - trailer
Culpa nuestra Trailer
Stills
