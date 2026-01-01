Menu
1 poster
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror
18+
Documentary
Synopsis
A wild journey into the origins of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the biggest cult film of all time, its impact on popular culture and socio-political resonance to this day.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$123,898
Production
Margot Station, Velodrome, World of Wonder Productions
Also known as
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Dziwna podróż: Historia Rocky Horror, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, el extraño viaje
Director
Linus O'Brien
Cast
Tim Curry
Susan Sarandon
Richard O'Brien
Jack Black
Barry Bostwick
Film rating
8.1
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
