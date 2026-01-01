Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A wild journey into the origins of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the biggest cult film of all time, its impact on popular culture and socio-political resonance to this day.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $123,898
Production Margot Station, Velodrome, World of Wonder Productions
Also known as
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Dziwna podróż: Historia Rocky Horror, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, el extraño viaje
Director
Linus O'Brien
Cast
Tim Curry
Tim Curry
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Richard O'Brien
Richard O'Brien
Jack Black
Jack Black
Barry Bostwick
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more