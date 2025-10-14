Menu
Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead

Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead
Synopsis

Two bank employees conspire to withdraw 30 million baht from an unclaimed deceased person's account for themselves. However, they have no idea that this lonely death hides a secret.
Country Thailand
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 October 2025
World premiere 14 October 2025
Also known as
Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead, Todos te quieren cuando has muerto, 死后人人爱

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
