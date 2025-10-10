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Swim to Me
5.7
Swim to Me
, 2025
Limpia
Chile / Drama / 18+
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5.7
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Swim to Me
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Synopsis
Estela, a young woman from rural Chile, embarks on a journey to Santiago, leaving her family behind to work as a maid for an affluent household.
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Cast
Rodrigo Palacios
María Paz Grandjean
Rosa Puga Vittini
Ignacia Baeza
Benjamin Westfall
Dayana Amigo
Director
Dominga Sotomayor Castillo
Writer
Dominga Sotomayor Castillo
,
Gabriela Larralde
,
Alia Trabucco Zerán
Composer
Carlos Cabezas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Chile
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
10 October 2025
World premiere
10 October 2025
Production
Fabula
Also known as
Limpia, Swim to Me, Limpa, Gel Yüzelim, Płyń do mnie, Propre, Ren, Rent hus, Ússz hozzám, Пливи до мене, 游向我心
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5.7
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10
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5.5
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