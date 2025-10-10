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Poster of Swim to Me
5.7
Swim to Me - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Swim to Me
5.7

Swim to Me

, 2025
Limpia
Chile / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Swim to Me
5.7
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Swim to Me - trailer
Swim to Me  trailer

Synopsis

Estela, a young woman from rural Chile, embarks on a journey to Santiago, leaving her family behind to work as a maid for an affluent household.

Cast

Rodrigo Palacios
María Paz Grandjean
Rosa Puga Vittini
Ignacia Baeza
Benjamin Westfall
Dayana Amigo
Director Dominga Sotomayor Castillo
Writer Dominga Sotomayor Castillo, Gabriela Larralde, Alia Trabucco Zerán
Composer Carlos Cabezas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Chile
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 10 October 2025
World premiere 10 October 2025
Production Fabula
Also known as
Limpia, Swim to Me, Limpa, Gel Yüzelim, Płyń do mnie, Propre, Ren, Rent hus, Ússz hozzám, Пливи до мене, 游向我心

Film rating

5.7
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5.5 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Swim to Me - trailer
Swim to Me Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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