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Idealno nesovmestimy
Idealno nesovmestimy
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Katerina Shpitsa
Vladimir Baygildin
Aleksandr Zlatopolskiy
Anfisa Chekhova
Irina Pegova
Oleg Gaas
Director
Ravshaniya Mahmudova
Writer
Ravshaniya Mahmudova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production
Goldfield Entertainment, Vesper
Also known as
Idealno nesovmestimy, Идеально несовместимы
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