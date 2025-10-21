Menu
1 poster
Tickets from 660 ₽
Going
0
Not going
1
Nikita
Documentary
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 October 2025
Release date
21 October 2025
Russia
Кинотайм
Director
Nikolai Burlyayev
Cast
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikita Mihalkov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30
from 660 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
22 October
from 660 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Nikita
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Nikita» now playing
Wed
22
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Nikita?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Smolenskaya
2D
19:30
from 660 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
