Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Girls & Boys
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Girls & Boys

Girls & Boys

Girls & Boys
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

On Halloween night in Dublin, rugby player Jace meets aspiring filmmaker Charlie at a college party. They both attend Trinity but come from different worlds. Charlie is trans and involved in the arts, while Jace mostly hangs out with other straight guys from his team or business course. Despite their differences, they strike up a connection. After the party is abruptly broken up by the Guards, they continue getting to know each other while wandering around nighttime Dublin, reminiscing and sharing their dreams and concerns for life after college. When a startling connection from their shared past is revealed, Jace is forced to reckon with long-buried actions, and the social identity he’s taken for granted.
Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $23,323
Also known as
Girls & Boys
Director
Donncha Gilmore
Cast
Liath Hannon
Adam Lunnon-Collery
Francis O'Mahony
Oisin Flynn
Justin Ensor
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more