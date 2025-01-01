On Halloween night in Dublin, rugby player Jace meets aspiring filmmaker Charlie at a college party. They both attend Trinity but come from different worlds. Charlie is trans and involved in the arts, while Jace mostly hangs out with other straight guys from his team or business course. Despite their differences, they strike up a connection. After the party is abruptly broken up by the Guards, they continue getting to know each other while wandering around nighttime Dublin, reminiscing and sharing their dreams and concerns for life after college. When a startling connection from their shared past is revealed, Jace is forced to reckon with long-buried actions, and the social identity he’s taken for granted.