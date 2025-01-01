Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Milan Talkies
18+
Drama
Family
Romantic
Synopsis
Anirudh aka Anu lives in Allahabad and along with his friends, he makes local movies and also runs a gang that lets students cheat in exams. His life changes completely when he meets Maithili, whose father hires Anu to help her clear her exams.
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 21 minutes
Production year
2019
Budget
200,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$1,437
Production
Filmy Keeda Production
Also known as
Milan Talkies
Director
Tigmanshu Dhulia
Chaudhari Mitesh
Cast
Ali Fazal
Shraddha Srinath
Sanjay Mishra
Ashutosh Rana
Film rating
5.2
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
