Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Milan Talkies
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Milan Talkies

Milan Talkies

Milan Talkies 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Anirudh aka Anu lives in Allahabad and along with his friends, he makes local movies and also runs a gang that lets students cheat in exams. His life changes completely when he meets Maithili, whose father hires Anu to help her clear her exams.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2019
Budget 200,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,437
Production Filmy Keeda Production
Also known as
Milan Talkies
Director
Tigmanshu Dhulia
Chaudhari Mitesh
Cast
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal
Shraddha Srinath
Sanjay Mishra
Ashutosh Rana
Ashutosh Rana
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more