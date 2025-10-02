Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Third World
Third World
Treci svijet
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Biography
Documentary
Musical
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Third World is more than a documentary about Haustor - the legendary band from Zagreb that shaped the music scene of the former Yugoslavia. It is the story of two creative opposites: Darko Rundek and Srđan Sacher.
Expand
Third World
trailer
trailer
Country
Croatia
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025
Croatia
2 October 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
2 October 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$13,565
Production
Interfilm, Dan Mrak
Also known as
Treci svijet, Treći svijet
Director
Arsen Oremovic
Cast
Darko Rundek
Srdjan Sacher
Srdjan Gulic Gul
Damir Prica Kafka
Zoran Zajec
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Third World
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree