Treci svijet
Synopsis

Third World is more than a documentary about Haustor - the legendary band from Zagreb that shaped the music scene of the former Yugoslavia. It is the story of two creative opposites: Darko Rundek and Srđan Sacher.
Country Croatia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Croatia
2 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
2 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $13,565
Production Interfilm, Dan Mrak
Also known as
Treci svijet, Treći svijet
Director
Arsen Oremovic
Cast
Darko Rundek
Srdjan Sacher
Srdjan Gulic Gul
Damir Prica Kafka
Zoran Zajec
Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
