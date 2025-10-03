Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
The Partisan
The Partisan
Skarbek
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A Polish spy who works for the British during the Second World War. After a betrayal, she is compromised in Warsaw and finds herself in a murky world of treachery.
Expand
Country
Poland / France
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
3 October 2025
Release date
3 October 2025
Poland
Budget
7,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$2,224
Production
Media Finance Capital, Sisyphus Sp
Also known as
The Partisan, Partisanos, Skarbek
Director
James Marquand
Cast
Morgane Polanski
Malcolm McDowell
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Frederick Schmidt
Piotr Adamczyk
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree