Poster of The Partisan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Partisan

The Partisan

Skarbek 18+
Synopsis

A Polish spy who works for the British during the Second World War. After a betrayal, she is compromised in Warsaw and finds herself in a murky world of treachery.
Country Poland / France
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 3 October 2025
Release date
3 October 2025 Poland
Budget 7,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $2,224
Production Media Finance Capital, Sisyphus Sp
Also known as
The Partisan, Partisanos, Skarbek
Director
James Marquand
Cast
Morgane Polanski
Malcolm McDowell
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Frederick Schmidt
Piotr Adamczyk
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
