Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget
Kinoafisha Films Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget

Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget

Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget
Synopsis

Using rare and unseen cine footage taken by Leeds United fans, a match dogged by controversy that defined a club and its supporters.
Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget - trailer
Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget  trailer
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget
Director
Harvey Marcus
Cast
Paul Reaney
Margaret Clark
Allan Clarke
Mark Leech
Heidi Haigh
Cast and Crew

Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget - trailer
Paris 75: The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget Trailer
