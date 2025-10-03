Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures

Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures

Dora Mermaid 2025 Special
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Dive into a majestic mermaid world with Dora! After playing a magical charango, Dora and Boots turn into mermaids and go on a series of mer-mazing underwater adventures with their new friend, Marisol the Mermaid and her dolphin bestie Rosa!
Country Australia
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 3 October 2025
Release date
3 October 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $450,012
Production Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Also known as
Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventure, Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures, Dora: Aventuras mágicas en el Reino de las Sirenas, Dora - Magiche Avventure Nel Regno Delle Sirene, Dora - Numa Aventura Mágica Sob O Mar, Dora au royaume magique des sirènes, Dora e o Mundo Mágico das Sereias, Dora: Magiska äventyr som sjöjungfru, Doras magische Meerjungfrauen Abenteuer

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more