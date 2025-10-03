Dive into a majestic mermaid world with Dora! After playing a magical charango, Dora and Boots turn into mermaids and go on a series of mer-mazing underwater adventures with their new friend, Marisol the Mermaid and her dolphin bestie Rosa!
CountryAustralia
Runtime50 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere3 October 2025
Release date
3 October 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross$450,012
ProductionNickelodeon Animation Studios
Also known as
Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventure, Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures, Dora: Aventuras mágicas en el Reino de las Sirenas, Dora - Magiche Avventure Nel Regno Delle Sirene, Dora - Numa Aventura Mágica Sob O Mar, Dora au royaume magique des sirènes, Dora e o Mundo Mágico das Sereias, Dora: Magiska äventyr som sjöjungfru, Doras magische Meerjungfrauen Abenteuer