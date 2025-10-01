Menu
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Synopsis

A feature documentary profiling the most revered screenwriter in movie history, Paddy Chayefsky stands alone as the only writer to win three solo Academy Awards for Best Screenplay: for Marty (1955), The Hospital (1971) and Network (1976).
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 October 2025
World premiere 1 October 2025
Production Quixotic Endeavors
Also known as
Director
Matthew Miele
Cast
Jason Alexander
Rob Lowe
Aaron Sorkin
Jeff Daniels
Oliver Stone
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
