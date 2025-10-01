Menu
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Biography
Documentary
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A feature documentary profiling the most revered screenwriter in movie history, Paddy Chayefsky stands alone as the only writer to win three solo Academy Awards for Best Screenplay: for Marty (1955), The Hospital (1971) and Network (1976).
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 October 2025
World premiere
1 October 2025
Production
Quixotic Endeavors
Also known as
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Director
Matthew Miele
Cast
Jason Alexander
Rob Lowe
Aaron Sorkin
Jeff Daniels
Oliver Stone
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.0
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
