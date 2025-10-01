Menu
4.1 IMDb Rating: 4.1
Hard Home

Hard Home

Hard Home 18+
Synopsis

A grieving mother lures her daughter's killer into her smart home in order to take revenge, becoming involved in a distorted game where life and death are at stake.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 October 2025
World premiere 1 October 2025
Production SP Media Group
Also known as
Hard Home, Karm kodu, Maison vengeresse, Zorlu Ev, Сложный дом
Director
James Bamford
Cast
Simone Kessell
Simone Kessell
Andrew Howard
Andrew Howard
Joseph Millson
Joseph Millson
Rachel Adedeji
Rosie Day
Rosie Day
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.1
10 votes
4.1 IMDb
