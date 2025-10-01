Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
4.1
IMDb Rating: 4.1
2 posters
Films
Hard Home
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
A grieving mother lures her daughter's killer into her smart home in order to take revenge, becoming involved in a distorted game where life and death are at stake.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 October 2025
World premiere
1 October 2025
Production
SP Media Group
Also known as
Hard Home, Karm kodu, Maison vengeresse, Zorlu Ev, Сложный дом
Director
James Bamford
Cast
Simone Kessell
Andrew Howard
Joseph Millson
Rachel Adedeji
Rosie Day
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.1
10
votes
4.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
