Poster of Prizraki YAkutska
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Prizraki YAkutska

Prizraki YAkutska

Prizraki YAkutska 18+
Prizraki YAkutska - trailer
Prizraki YAkutska  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $146,542
Also known as
Ichchileeh Dokuuskay, Призраки Якутска
Director
Konstantin Timofeev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Film Reviews

pavel.evorsky19 15 October 2025, 20:33
Мда 🤦‍♀️ Там-то снимать фильмы 🤣
Film Trailers All trailers
Prizraki YAkutska - trailer
Prizraki YAkutska Trailer
