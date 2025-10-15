Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Prizraki YAkutska
Prizraki YAkutska
Prizraki YAkutska
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Prizraki YAkutska
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$146,542
Also known as
Ichchileeh Dokuuskay, Призраки Якутска
Director
Konstantin Timofeev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.4
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
pavel.evorsky19
15 October 2025, 20:33
Мда 🤦♀️ Там-то снимать фильмы 🤣
Film Trailers
Prizraki YAkutska
Trailer
0
0
