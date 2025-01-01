Menu
The main character loses his beloved girlfriend’s father’s car in a card game and puts it up as collateral. In order not to lose his love, he must find the money, pay off his gambling debt, and return the car. To do so, he turns to his friends for help. But it’s not that easy. Since the four childhood friends are, in every sense of the word, “four wheels,” nothing goes smoothly. Throughout the film, while searching for money, the friends get caught up in thrilling and hilarious adventures. In every situation, they literally “end up under the wheels.”

Country Azerbaijan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Amil Ali
