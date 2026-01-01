Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Breaking and Entering
Breaking and Entering
Allanamiento
18+
Action
Synopsis
Inspired by a true story After a serious mistake in an illegal operation, four detectives have 48 hours to try to clean their tracks and get rid of an investigation that accuses them of drug trafficking, torture and corruption.
Country
Chile
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
Pira Films
Also known as
Allanamiento, Breaking and Entering, Włamanie
Cast
Gabriel Cañas
Pablo Cerda
Blanca Lewin
Juan Pablo Ogalde
Film rating
5.4
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
