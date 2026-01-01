Menu
Poster of Breaking and Entering
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Breaking and Entering

Breaking and Entering

Allanamiento 18+
Synopsis

Inspired by a true story After a serious mistake in an illegal operation, four detectives have 48 hours to try to clean their tracks and get rid of an investigation that accuses them of drug trafficking, torture and corruption.
Country Chile
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Pira Films
Also known as
Allanamiento, Breaking and Entering, Włamanie
Cast
Gabriel Cañas
Pablo Cerda
Blanca Lewin
Juan Pablo Ogalde
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
