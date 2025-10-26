Menu
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Salzburg Festival: The Gambler
18+
Opera
Country
Austria
Runtime
2 hours 12 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
26 October 2025
Release date
26 October 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
Director
Peter Sellars
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Baltika
15:00
from 1000 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
26 October
from 1000 ₽
27 October
from 1000 ₽
29 October
from 1000 ₽
All cinemas
Stills
«Salzburg Festival: The Gambler» now playing
Sun
26
Mon
27
Wed
29
Format
All
SUB
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
