Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 620 ₽
Kinoafisha
Films
Ajhal
Ajhal
Ajhal
Drama
Tickets from 620 ₽
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$323,614
Also known as
Ajhal, Айхал
Director
Dulushan Androsov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
18:05
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Tomorrow
from 620 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
pavel.evorsky19
15 October 2025, 20:35
О-о-о, про собак сняли фильм. 🤣
Reviews
Write review
«Ajhal» now playing
Tomorrow
22
Format
All
SUB
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Ajhal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D, SUB
18:05
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree