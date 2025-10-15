Menu
Russian
Ajhal

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $323,614
Also known as
Ajhal, Айхал
Director
Dulushan Androsov
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
18:05 from 620 ₽
pavel.evorsky19 15 October 2025, 20:35
О-о-о, про собак сняли фильм. 🤣
