MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187
1 poster Tickets from 190 ₽
MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187

MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187

MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187
Tickets from 190 ₽
MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187 - trailer
MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 42 minutes
Production year 2025

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
KARO 6 Kirgiziya
10:30 from 250 ₽
Karo 10 Sofiya
10:30 from 250 ₽
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187 - trailer
MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187 Trailer
Stills

«MUL'T v kino. Vypusk №187» now playing

Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Wed 22 Sat 25
Format
Group Screenings
KARO 6 Kirgiziya g. Moskva, Zelenyy pr., 81
2D
10:30 from 250 ₽
Karo 10 Sofiya
Shchelkovskaya
2D
10:30 from 250 ₽
Karo 13 Kuntsevo g. Moskva, vneshnyaya storona 55 km MKAD, mezhdu Rublevo-Uspenskim i Mozhayskim shosse
2D
11:05 from 250 ₽
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
