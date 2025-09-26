Although sisters Alex and Juli are twins, they couldn't be more different. While Alex failed her A-levels, Juli not only passed with flying colors, but also has clear plans for the future. But after graduation, they have a cool summer ahead of them at the skate park. Together with the daredevil Ewa and the complete skate newbie Nia, the four girls found the skate crew GetUp and want to win a contest together. The prize is a joint Interrail trip and new boards for all of them! They win the pre-selection, but now the problems really start: the first great love, the common past of the twins, quarrels in the crew and last but not least Nia gets cold feet shortly before the skate contest...

