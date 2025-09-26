Menu
Get Up

Although sisters Alex and Juli are twins, they couldn't be more different. While Alex failed her A-levels, Juli not only passed with flying colors, but also has clear plans for the future. But after graduation, they have a cool summer ahead of them at the skate park. Together with the daredevil Ewa and the complete skate newbie Nia, the four girls found the skate crew GetUp and want to win a contest together. The prize is a joint Interrail trip and new boards for all of them! They win the pre-selection, but now the problems really start: the first great love, the common past of the twins, quarrels in the crew and last but not least Nia gets cold feet shortly before the skate contest...
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 26 September 2025
Release date
26 September 2025 Poland
Production Westside Filmproduktion, Rat Pack Filmproduktion, Constantin Film
Also known as
Get Up, Rulatüdrukud, Skatergirls, Skatergirlz, Skejterki
Director
Lea Becker
Cast
Lena Mantler
Lisa Mantler
Sinje Irslinger
Sinje Irslinger
Jobel Mokonzi
Anton Kappler
5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
