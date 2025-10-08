Menu
Caramelo
Caramelo
Caramelo
Comedy
Drama
Family
Synopsis
An endearing stray dog embarks on an extraordinary journey, forging unlikely friendships and overcoming obstacles.
Country
Brazil
Production year
2025
Online premiere
8 October 2025
World premiere
8 October 2025
Production
Migdal Filmes
Also known as
Caramelo, Карамело, 可拉米洛
Director
Diego Freitas
Cast
Ademara
Cristina Pereira
Rafael Vitti
Carolina Ferraz
Arianne Botelho
Film rating
7.1
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Caramelo
Trailer
0
0
Stills
