Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Caramelo
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Caramelo

Caramelo

Caramelo
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

An endearing stray dog embarks on an extraordinary journey, forging unlikely friendships and overcoming obstacles.
Caramelo - trailer
Caramelo  trailer
Country Brazil
Production year 2025
Online premiere 8 October 2025
World premiere 8 October 2025
Production Migdal Filmes
Also known as
Caramelo, Карамело, 可拉米洛
Director
Diego Freitas
Cast
Ademara
Cristina Pereira
Cristina Pereira
Rafael Vitti
Carolina Ferraz
Arianne Botelho
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Caramelo - trailer
Caramelo Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more