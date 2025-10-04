Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker
Synopsis
Ainsley McGregor, a former Chicago criminologist, has moved back to her hometown of Sweet River, Texas, to teach criminology at the local university while also being the owner/operator of Bless Your Arts, a shop for community artists. Bless Your Arts is honoring a true Yarn Goddess, heiress of Real Wool, Ellie Mitchum who arrives with a cold demeanor before turning up cold, as in dead. At stake in the mystery is the future of Ellie's Fortune 500 company and her feuding family angling for control. As always, Ainsley relies on her brother, Sheriff Ryan, her boyfriend, fireman Jake, and the eccentric band of sleuths who masquerade as a Book Club to solve the crime. Whatever the mystery, Ainsley McGregor is always on the case.
CountryUSA / Canada
Runtime1 hour 28 minutes
Production year2025
Online premiere4 October 2025
World premiere4 October 2025
ProductionCandy Rock Entertainment, Happy Accidents, Syrup Studios
Also known as
Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker, Misterije Ejnsli Makgregor: Slučaj za predilju, Misteriji Ainsley Mcgregor: Slučaj za vunara