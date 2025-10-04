Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker

Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker

Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Ainsley McGregor, a former Chicago criminologist, has moved back to her hometown of Sweet River, Texas, to teach criminology at the local university while also being the owner/operator of Bless Your Arts, a shop for community artists. Bless Your Arts is honoring a true Yarn Goddess, heiress of Real Wool, Ellie Mitchum who arrives with a cold demeanor before turning up cold, as in dead. At stake in the mystery is the future of Ellie's Fortune 500 company and her feuding family angling for control. As always, Ainsley relies on her brother, Sheriff Ryan, her boyfriend, fireman Jake, and the eccentric band of sleuths who masquerade as a Book Club to solve the crime. Whatever the mystery, Ainsley McGregor is always on the case.
Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 4 October 2025
World premiere 4 October 2025
Production Candy Rock Entertainment, Happy Accidents, Syrup Studios
Also known as
Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker, Misterije Ejnsli Makgregor: Slučaj za predilju, Misteriji Ainsley Mcgregor: Slučaj za vunara
Director
Martin Wood
Cast
Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure
Aaron Ashmore
Robin Dunne
B.J. Harrison
B.J. Harrison
Farrah Aviva
Farrah Aviva
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more