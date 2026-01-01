Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Azem 5: Zair
Azem 5: Zair
Azem 5: Zair
18+
Horror
Country
Turkey
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$114,265
Also known as
Azem 5: Zair
Director
Özgür Akbas
Cast
Batuhan Alpay
Hilal Elis Kacar
Melike Ozbek
Nihan Tüfekcioglu
Sinan Çatikkas
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
