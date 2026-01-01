Menu
Poster of Azem 5: Zair
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Azem 5: Zair

Azem 5: Zair

Azem 5: Zair 18+
Country Turkey
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $114,265
Also known as
Azem 5: Zair
Director
Özgür Akbas
Cast
Batuhan Alpay
Hilal Elis Kacar
Melike Ozbek
Nihan Tüfekcioglu
Sinan Çatikkas
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
