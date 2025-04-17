Menu
Rogue

Zhabayy
Synopsis

The story of a lonely boy named Kazbek and a stray dog named Zhabayy, whose friendship faces a grumpy neighbor, dog catchers, and a cunning blogger on their path to happiness.
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 April 2025
Release date
17 April 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
Production Kazakhfilm Studios
Also known as
Zhabayy, Жабайы, Дикий
Director
Damir Abilkhanov
Cast
Birlik Aidosuly
Ramadan Mahabbatul
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
