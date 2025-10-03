Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Balloonist

The Balloonist

De Ballonvaarder
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Gaby, a heritage chicken keeper, is turned upside down when an arrogant air balloon pilot crashes on her chicken coop. The crash reveals the roots of a family conflict and forces Gaby to confront the air balloon pilot as well as her past.
The Balloonist - trailer
The Balloonist  trailer
Country Netherlands
Production year 2025
Online premiere 3 October 2025
World premiere 3 October 2025
Production Elbe Stevens Films
Also known as
De Ballonvaarder, The Balloonist, A léggömbös, Ballongflygaren, Baloniarz, Der Balloonfahrer, El aeronauta, El piloto, Fly the Coop, L'aéronaute, Le balloniste
Director
Tim Oliehoek
Cast
Sallie Harmsen
Sallie Harmsen
Pieter Embrechts
Jack Wouterse
Jack Wouterse
Beau Minnaert
Frieda Pittoors
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Balloonist - trailer
The Balloonist Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more