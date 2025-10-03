Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Trailers
No poster for this film
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
The Balloonist
The Balloonist
De Ballonvaarder
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Gaby, a heritage chicken keeper, is turned upside down when an arrogant air balloon pilot crashes on her chicken coop. The crash reveals the roots of a family conflict and forces Gaby to confront the air balloon pilot as well as her past.
Expand
The Balloonist
trailer
trailer
Country
Netherlands
Production year
2025
Online premiere
3 October 2025
World premiere
3 October 2025
Production
Elbe Stevens Films
Also known as
De Ballonvaarder, The Balloonist, A léggömbös, Ballongflygaren, Baloniarz, Der Balloonfahrer, El aeronauta, El piloto, Fly the Coop, L'aéronaute, Le balloniste
Director
Tim Oliehoek
Cast
Sallie Harmsen
Pieter Embrechts
Jack Wouterse
Beau Minnaert
Frieda Pittoors
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.9
Rate
15
votes
5.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Balloonist
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree