Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape from Now

Synopsis

Ozzy Osbourne faces his identity and mortality after his world stops. Dealing with health issues and Parkinson's, he questions if he can perform again while music remains his life's cornerstone.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 October 2025
World premiere 7 October 2025
Production Echo Velvet, MTV Entertainment Studios, Osbourne Media
Director
Tania Alexander
Cast
Ozzy Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne
Jack Osbourne
James Hetfield
James Hetfield
