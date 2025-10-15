Menu
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 700 ₽
Egon Schiele – Self Portrait
18+
Ballet
Tickets from 700 ₽
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2024
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Kinomaks Mozaika
19:30
from 700 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
19:30
from 700 ₽
15 October
from 700 ₽
19 October
from 700 ₽
25 October
from 1150 ₽
28 October
from 770 ₽
Stills
«Egon Schiele – Self Portrait» now playing
Wed
15
Sun
19
Sat
25
Tue
28
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
Kinomaks Mozaika
Kozhuhovskaya
2D
19:30
from 700 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
Prazhskaya
2D
19:30
from 700 ₽
Kinomaks Titan
Domodedovskaya
2D
19:30
from 700 ₽
