Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
5.3
IMDb Rating: 5.3
Rate
2 posters
Going
0
Not going
1
Kinoafisha
Films
Traumatika
Traumatika
Traumatika
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Going
0
Not going
1
Synopsis
Mikey's night terrors become reality when his mother begins showing signs of demonic possession. What he's about to experience will haunt him for the rest of his life and claim countless lives across generations.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
Production
The Rancon Company
Also known as
Traumatika
Director
Pierre Tsigaridis
Cast
Rebekah Kennedy
Emily Goss
Ranen Navat
A. J. Bowen
Sean O'Bryan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree