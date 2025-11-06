Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.3
Traumatika

Traumatika
Synopsis

Mikey's night terrors become reality when his mother begins showing signs of demonic possession. What he's about to experience will haunt him for the rest of his life and claim countless lives across generations.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Production The Rancon Company
Also known as
Director
Pierre Tsigaridis
Pierre Tsigaridis
Cast
Rebekah Kennedy
Rebekah Kennedy
Emily Goss
Emily Goss
Ranen Navat
A. J. Bowen
Sean O'Bryan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
