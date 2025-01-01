In the aftermath of a devastating defeat by his archnemesis Admiral Smee, the notorious Captain James Hook finds refuge in the coastal town of Eldritch Landing, where he forms an unlikely alliance with Silas Blackweather, a local blacksmith seeking retribution for his sister's murder. As they evade Smee's Redcoat Soldiers in the island's dense woodland, ruthless sword fights, ancient curses and conflicting motives will challenge their shared quest for revenge. Together, Hook and Silas navigate uncharted waters to confront the treacherous Admiral Smee, embarking on a journey that will redefine Captain Hook's enduring legacy.